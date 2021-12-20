Analysts Anticipate Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

PFG stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.92. 2,943,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

