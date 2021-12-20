Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.97. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

