Analysts Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.38. 2,709,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,402. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

