Analysts Expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 19,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $5,286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $21,587,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $24,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

