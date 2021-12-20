Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 8,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

