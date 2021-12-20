Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. 8,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $93.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.