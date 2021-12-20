Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

