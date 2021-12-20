Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.