Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target at $154.50

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNGRF. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

George Weston stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. George Weston has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.50.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

