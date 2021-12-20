Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $27.89

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.89.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 64,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,621 shares of company stock worth $2,123,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.