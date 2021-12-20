Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €7.93

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.93 ($8.91).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

SHA opened at €7.17 ($8.05) on Friday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($18.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.31.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

