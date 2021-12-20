Analysts Set Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($67.69) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.43) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VTSCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

About Vitesco Technologies Group

