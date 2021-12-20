Analyzing Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.50 $60.12 million $5.99 13.31 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.90 $3.26 million $2.55 7.06

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30% Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

