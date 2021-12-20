Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

