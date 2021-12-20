Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $938,513.40 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $158.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.