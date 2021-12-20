Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $938,513.40 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $158.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
