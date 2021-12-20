Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $9.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 1,752,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,561. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, VP Rafael Bejar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich Platzer purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 306,465 shares of company stock worth $381,426. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 8,476,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.