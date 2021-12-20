Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 1.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 7,521,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,097,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a market cap of £27.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.02.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.