Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.55.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

