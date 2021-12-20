ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of ArcBest worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $4,719,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcBest by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $105.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $116.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

