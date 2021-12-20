Archer Investment Corp Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

