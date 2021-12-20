Archer Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

