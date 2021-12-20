Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARNA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,464,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,461. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.