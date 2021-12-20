Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.