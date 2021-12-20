Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.18.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.13. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$672.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.