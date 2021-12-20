Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.51.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $164.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.