Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells $1,652,800.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $164.26. 1,115,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,056. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.