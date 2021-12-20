Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 4.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

ARZTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Aryzta alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.