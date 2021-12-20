Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $294.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average of $273.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

