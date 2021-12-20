Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.7% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.