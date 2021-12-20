Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $912.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.49 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $812.44. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $805.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

