Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after buying an additional 1,091,935 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Shares of PTON opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,593 shares of company stock worth $12,106,861 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.