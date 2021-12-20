Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $378.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

