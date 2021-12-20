Asio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 282.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 337,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 137,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,152,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.