Asio Capital LLC Purchases 4,071 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

