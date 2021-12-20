ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $802.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.71. ASML has a 1-year low of $459.48 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.