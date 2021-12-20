Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Critical Survey

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -87.32% -64.83% Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.62%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($3.62) -4.19 Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 230.63 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.38

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.