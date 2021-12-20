Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $145,855,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,776,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,524,000.

DFAS opened at $57.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

