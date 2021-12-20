Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde stock opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $343.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

