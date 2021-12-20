Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

