Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

