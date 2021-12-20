Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.99. 51,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,279. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

