Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,405 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87.

