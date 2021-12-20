Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

