Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $34.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,821.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,904.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,773.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

