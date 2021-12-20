Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Square makes up 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after acquiring an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,712. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

