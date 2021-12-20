Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.24. The stock had a trading volume of 128,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $297.42 and a 12-month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.