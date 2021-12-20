Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

CAT stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

