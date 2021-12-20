AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Short Interest Update

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.

Shares of AusNet Services stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. AusNet Services has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AusNet Services to a “hold” rating and set a $2.41 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

AusNet Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth and Future Networks. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users.

