Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Amundi bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

