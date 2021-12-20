Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.44 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $396.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

