Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.56. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

