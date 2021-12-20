B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

